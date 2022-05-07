Proposed 2022-2023 Hadley-Luzerne school budget

At a glance: Schuylerville Central School District's proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.
- 2021-2022 budget: $21.77 million
- 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $22.53 million
- Spending increase: $760,000, 3.49%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $11.235 million
- 2022-2023 tax levy proposed: $11.337 million
- Tax levy increase: $101,000, 0.9% (cap is 2.06%)
- Ballot propositions: Authorize purchase of three 65-passenger buses at a cost not to exceed $450,000; establish a capital reserve fund with a maximum amount not to exceed $2 million and a term of 10 years; elect four people to Rockwell Falls Public Library Board of Trustees — two, 3-year seats and 2 two-year seats.
- Summary: Additional state aid is allowing the district to maintain the initiatives it implemented during the last school year to improve social and emotional wellness of students. New positions include a counselor for prekindergarten to second grade, academic intervention services teacher, LPN and three additional aides. In addition, there is a new social worker and an increase to full time for the elementary band position.
- School board: Incumbent Greg Novotarski and newcomer Bruce Weiss are running unopposed for two 3-year seats
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School.