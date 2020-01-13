Promos
A Glens Falls man faces a felony for alleged threats to a business that wouldn't hire him.
A man who police believe sold heroin in Queensbury was released from jail on his own recognizance, despite the fact he is not a U.S. citizen.
Seafood On the Bay opened in December at the corner of Bay and Maple streets in Glens Falls.
A double murderer is being ousted from Warren County Jail.
Police have made an arrest for the Wednesday morning robbery of the Cumberland Farms store in Greenwich.
A Granville father and daughter were hit with a $4.8 million civil court verdict this week for a 2015 fatal car crash.
A benefit is being held this weekend in Lake Luzerne for a boy battling cancer.
QUEENSBURY — The Taco Bell/Long John Silver's on Upper Glen Street will reopen Wednesday at 7 a.m., following an extensive renovation.
A driver was killed Wednesday morning after a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the woods, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.