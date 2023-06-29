ROUND LAKE, N.Y. – A new program is being offered this summer through the partnership between Saratoga PLAN and Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park. At the Round Lake Preserve, program participants will be able to discover the aquatic wildlife found at Round Lake. Using dipnets, people will get to search for freshwater animals that make their home at the Round Lake Preserve and learn about their life cycles and adaptations. These programs will take place on Wednesday mornings on July 5 and 26, and on August 16 at 10:00 am.

This program is based on the popular Friday morning Pond Exploration programs that take place at Delegan Pond at Camp Saratoga in Wilton. The Freshwater Exploration programs have been developed and will be led by Environmental Education and Conservation interns who were hired through a grant of the Land Trust Alliance’s New York State Conservation Partnership Program.

Registration is strongly encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Programs may be cancelled due to inclement weather. To register or for additional program information, please visit the Preserve & Park’s website at www.wiltonpreserve.org. and click on the “Public Programs” tab to access the online registration form. Registration can also be done by calling 518-450-0321.