Weather is being unkind to ski areas

Sure doesn’t feel like winter, does it?

The recent rain and warmth led two area mountains to temporarily close down operations until the rain stopped and cooler temperatures allow for snowmaking to resume.

West Mountain in Queensbury closed Tuesday through Thursday but will re-open Friday morning, while Willard Mountain in Easton will remain closed into next week.

“With that rain, nobody was going to be skiing,” West Mountain co-owner Spencer Montgomery said on Thursday.

He said thankfully there were a handful of very cold snowmaking days leading up to a very successful Christmas week. But since then, he said the weather has been reminiscent of 2015, when it was 72 degrees on Christmas Eve.

Montgomery said snowmakers at West have learned over the years that they need to make it deep before opening, to withstand these inevitable January thaws. He said there are think spots, but the terrain is holding up pretty well.

“But it’s a challenging season,” he said.

Amy Fitzgerald, who along with her husband, Joe, is operating Willard Mountain with the intent to buy it in the spring from longtime owners Chic and Kris Wilson, was equally frustrated by the rain and warmth.

“We’re going to make a bunch of snow this weekend and early next week and then open back up,” she said.

She said it’s disappointing to have to close, but like Montgomery, said the Christmas holiday week was great and she’s confident winter weather will come.

“People who have been here for years and decades are saying the cold always comes,” she said. “We’re just trying to be patient, and not rush it, and get conditions right.”

The area’s largest ski area, Gore Mountain in Johnsburg, has remained open throughout the warm spell, though the number of open trails has decreased a bit.

“We’re kind of holding at 24 trails, and we’ve been making snow whenever the temperatures allow,” said Gore Mountain Marketing Manager Julia Johnson on Thursday.

Gore is still offering top-to-bottom skiing, but for experts only because the only way to get to the top is by going down the expert Uncas trail, she said.

And while she said the weather is challenging, early snowmaking efforts “have helped carry us through.”

“Our mountain ops team is incredible,” she said. “They know how to help preserve what’s there.”

Johnson said the Ski Bowl and the Nordic Center also remain open.

World games coming

On the positive ski and snowboard news front, next week 600 athletes ranging in age from 17 to 25 and representing 50 countries will converge on the area to compete at Gore and Whiteface mountains in the World University Games.

Workers from Arena Snowparks of British Columbia were busy on the mountain Thursday creating courses in preparation for the games, Johnson said. While Whiteface Mountain near Lake Placid will be hosting many of the skiing events, Gore will host slopestyle, big air, ski cross, boardercross and snowboard slalom events.

The games start on Jan. 12 and run through Jan. 22.

Johnson said visitors to the mountain during the games will notice a few changes, including parking and screening for prohibited items like hard coolers and outside alcohol, but she said the skiing experience will be the same with only a few trails visible from the base lodge to be impacted.

“Skiers and riders can expect their snow day to be very similar,” she said, urging visitors to check out the Gore website for more details.