Jim Litke column: 'We Don't Like to Draft a Guy Who's Too Smart'

Last week, nearly two decades after his death, straight-talking Giants front-office boss George Young finally got elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It seemed only fitting for a guy who took the long view on everything.

Back when most teams asked potential draft picks just a handful of questions, Giants prospects were handed a survey requiring 380 multiple-choice answers.

"We don't like to draft a guy who's too smart," Young explained, "because he could do something else with his life besides play this silly game."

Over the last 10 months, a trio of under-30 NFL stars proved Young right. They decided the game that made them rich and famous was also too violent and started looking for "something else." Whether that's coincidence or the start of a worrisome trend remains to be seen.

The most recent player to announce his retirement was former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, 28, and still one of the best in the game. He joined former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who was booed briefly, and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who's taken up Sudoku and fasting, by heading to the sideline during what looked like their athletic primes.