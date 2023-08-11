The drive from Cortland to Glens Falls, in August of 1981, was a disaster.

I thought I knew a shortcut. Instead, I got lost around the Sacandaga. I pulled into town an hour late for an interview at The Post-Star, wedged into a parking spot uncomfortably close to the railroad tracks and walked in the front door uttering excuses for my lateness.

“We’re flexible,” were the first words Managing Editor Irv Dean spoke to me.

Also, they were desperate to hire a sportswriter. It’s the only reason they would take on a political science major with only a few college newspaper clips to show for experience.

The starting pay was $170 a week. I declined to join the pension plan, which would have cost a measly 80 cents a month. There was no need. I would be at The New York Times in two years; three at the most.

I thought pretty highly of myself in those early years. I was self-absorbed, stupid, selfish, filled with self-importance. After all, what could be more important than a sportswriter? I had the power to decide whether you properly executed the sacrifice bunt.

(Also, I was unbelievably naïve. I did not own a car. I assumed The Post-Star had a fleet of cars, and I would sign one out when it came time to cover a game. This is so preposterous some past colleagues have refused to believe it. I bought a 1971 Chevy Nova from a fellow employee.)

The newspaper I walked into in 1981 came from a bygone era. We spent most of our time taking results via rotary phones. People smoked at their desks. Newsprint was dropped off by passing trains. Photos were developed in a dark room. We got horse racing results from a telecopier, a machine with a rotating cylinder that left an inky smell in the air.

I cut my teeth on high school sports — my first byline came from a St. Mary’s football game coached by Joe Girard — and the Greenjackets. Within a couple of years I was covering Eastern League baseball, followed by 13 years of the Adirondack Red Wings.

In 1999, the sports editor position opened up when Ken Tingley moved up to Managing Editor. I took the job, taking for granted I would just ease from one position into the other.

My first two years as sports editor were rocky. I made lots of mistakes. There was a near mutiny at one point. Over time, hopefully, I figured out how to run a sports department.

We had a big staff back then. You were surrounded by colleagues all day, coming in and out from assignments, typing at desks, talking, meeting, rushing to make deadline. We worked hard and had some goofy fun on the side. I miss those days.

A big part of the job was hiring people, and for a long time, it was a seller’s market. Candidates came to us with impressive backgrounds — journalism degrees, internships, strong recommendations. There was an oft-told joke in our department: I never could have hired my younger self.

Soon after becoming sports editor, I stepped back from writing. I felt it was important to oversee the operation and let the writers cover the big stuff, so I became a desk jockey.

The one exception was the fall season, when we had more high school sports than we had writers. I became the girls soccer writer just as the sport started to grow. That turned into 20 years of on-the-job training in a sport I initially knew little about.

The newspaper industry has changed and staff has dwindled over time. We’ve had to continually revise our approach, and our successes are harder to see. Few will ever know how hard Pete Tobey and I worked over the past 18 months to keep up full-service coverage of high school sports.

Through it all, the constant change in technology has been amazing to watch.

The telecopier was succeeded by several generations of fax machines, which are now out of style. Satellite dishes came and went. The fancy electronic phones that replaced the rotary phones are rarely used in the era of the cell phone. We’ve gone through a half dozen versions of laptops.

About the only thing in this office left over from the old days is a typewriter, which Tingley ordered me to get rid of about 15 years ago. In an act of defiance that is both silly and unexplainable, I have moved that typewriter from one hiding place to another ever since. As far as I know, it remains unfound.

The building at the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets has aged. So have I.

Some of the first high school athletes I wrote about have already retired. Joe Girard’s grandson is about to play a fifth year of college basketball. Last week I was at a Tri-County Middle League softball game where I was 53 years older than the youngest player.

Somewhere along the way, I became a member of a vanishing breed — a sportswriter who spends an entire career at a single newspaper. It hardly seems possible that I’ve reached the point of retirement, but it has arrived. Sunday will be my last day.

My career was, in many ways, an accident of timing. The job opened up just after I graduated from college, and just when Glens Falls was becoming a hub of sports activity. Think of the sports news that has come out of this small city in the last four decades — professional hockey and baseball, the Tyson fights, the state tournaments, Jimmer and Joe.

The New York Times never called, and thank goodness. I came to realize over time that I wouldn’t have been happy at a bigger newspaper. This is where I belong.

I’ve been fortunate, in many respects.

I’ve always had the support of the sports editors, managing editors and publishers I worked for. Nobody survives 42 years in one place unless your bosses have your back.

I’ve worked beside lots of great journalists; most notably, the many sportswriters who accepted jobs here over the past 24 years. Some of them are still in the newspaper business. Others have moved on to become teachers, communications specialists, financial advisors, academics, authors, company executives, a travel editor and an attorney.

As a beat writer, I had it easy. The head coaches and managers I dealt with were people like Adrian Garrett, John Boles, Bill Dineen, Barry Melrose, Glenn Merkosky and Pete MacArthur. All were professionals in dealing with the media.

As a sports editor, I’ve had the privilege of going into battle every day with the writers and photographers of The Associated Press at my side. They are the unsung heroes of every small-town newspaper.

Then there is high school sports, which is simply a joy to cover. Colleagues at big newspapers work in mile-high press boxes and sit through press conferences. I stand on the sidelines and have unfettered access to athletes.

Most people look forward to retirement; I have not. I’ve spent 42 years connected to this office. I have loved the job, embraced it, wrapped my life around it, perhaps to an unhealthy extent. Come Monday, that will all be gone.

It’s a necessary end. Age and health have caught up to me. I can no longer do the job at full speed. It’s time for the next generation to take over.

I don’t have a firm plan for retirement, but I will find something to do. I may write a paperback novel, start a website or cover some sports on the side. If all else fails, I’ll go out and sell pencils. I’m not going to sit in a rocking chair every night watching the Yankees flail at pitches.

I suppose I should have something pithy to say about the profession, the state of the industry, the sports scene or whatever. I don’t. There are already too many opinions floating around this great big country of ours. The only general observation I’ll offer is that there’s a lot more luck involved in sports than any of us want to admit.

As for the highs and lows, I’ll keep the list short:

As a sports staff, I think we were at our best for the Hometown Classic ... the “Jimmer Game,” as we called it.

I’ve seen a lot of memorable games over the years, including state championships and two Calder Cup finals. But the most remarkable finish came from a regular-season girls soccer match that Queensbury won with two seconds left in fading light, forcing an unheard-of four-way tie for the Foothills Council tie.

The most memorable season — and this should be no surprise — was the Glens Falls boys basketball run of 2019.

The season I’d most like to have over was the 1987 Glens Falls White Sox. Imagine if I could have known at the time that John Smoltz would turn out to be a Hall of Famer.

My greatest regret is that the long-form videos we did some years ago didn’t gain a wider audience. I’m not sure if they were any good, but we sure did try hard.

There are lots of things I will miss about this job: the daily grind of the office, long drives to playoff games and calls from readers who just wanted to chat about sports. And, of course, the people I worked with.

I will not miss begging for scores from Section VII, trying to shoot photos of a double wing offense in the rain, going out to fires at 2 a.m. and people calling female sportswriters “girls” when nobody ever refers to male sportswriters “boys.”

It’s been an honor to be a part of this newsroom for the past four decades, a newsroom that’s always had hard-working, caring, committed and curious journalists. Good luck finding the typewriter.