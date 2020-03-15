Bob Henke commentary: Shopping trip leads to a duck discussion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hastily changing the subject, I asked what she was seeing and we had a conversation about ducks. She wondered why the ducks all kept diving under the water. When I said, “Because they are diving ducks,” she remarked that my reputation preceded me. Things did not get much better when I tried to discuss species, divers versus dabblers, and migrants versus residents.

There is one simple dichotomy in wild ducks — diving ducks versus dabblers. Mallards, black ducks, wood ducks and the like feed in shallow water. They often flip upside down in the water, “dabbling” on the river bed while their bottoms are up the air. They float buoyantly like boats, heads and tails high above the waterline and when they take off they go straight up off the water.

Diving ducks float low in the water, tails down, looking like submarines in profile. They dive to find food on the riverbed in deeper water than the dabblers. At this time of the year, there may be several species of divers in our area. Ubiquitous are the mergansers of three different species whose dive to catch small fish — their only diet. More tricky to identify are the migrants passing through on their way to the northern breeding grounds.