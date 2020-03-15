Bob Henke commentary: Shopping trip leads to a duck discussion

I have always liked learning survival skills. I never have managed to achieve flame with a fire plough, but I have with a fire bow and even with spinning the stick between my hands, although that did earn me some really significant blisters. In general, I am routinely astonished by the sorts of things that fit into a survival scenario.
One of my most interesting survival courses involved getting dropped out of a helicopter onto a snow-covered Colorado mountain with a map and three things I was allowed to choose from a big table before we left. I had to find the base camp down below the snow line where the class would start. When I got there the instructor, barefoot and dressed head to toe in home-tanned buckskins, spoke at quite some length about our choices.
He showed the items in his own survival kit, discussing the reason for his choice, primarily a mix of function and weight. The class was mobile after that point, two weeks of wending our way back out to a pickup point on a railroad track. The one item I could not figure out in our instructor’s kit was a babyfood jar full of honey. Seemed like a lot of weight for minimal benefit.
The trip down was fun although the living off the land was challenging. At one point, I caught a pine squirrel in a deadfall. We made a stew out of all sorts of other things and shared it. I found myself inclined to get a bit growly about how much of “my squirrel” I got to have and two of my companions actually had a wrestling match over who got the last foot. It was in this context we reached a pretty alpine meadow about midway through the last week.
It would be, according to the instructor, a great source of meadow voles. We were not adverse to eating mice by that point but actually finding and catching one seemed pretty impossible. Turned out adult mice were not on the instructor’s mind. It was relatively easy to find a vole nest, which held four or five pink, hairless babies. Even in survival mode, chomping live “pinkies” just seemed wrong but now the babyfood jar appeared. Dunking the pinkie in honey not only eliminated the “feel” but added a nice sweet taste and made them slip right down easily, no chewing involved. A couple hours in the meadow left us feeling well fed for the first time in a week.
While the jar of honey turned out to be important, I am at a bit of a loss regarding the survival needs of contemporary Americans. Told to think about the possibility of quarantine in the face of the COVID-19 virus, people have made strange choices. We went to do our weekly shopping last night and confronted a spectacle. The market was full of people, rushing around with multiple carts. They had stripped the shelves of fresh meat, chlorine laundry bleach, flour, bananas, bottled water, peanut butter, beer, dry beans and any sort of paper product that could be used in the bathroom. The latter two items seemed somewhat at odds with each other but what do I know?
On the way home from shopping, we made our almost daily excursion along the river to check on the eagles’ nesting progress, on the way stopping to talk to a lady staring out across the water with binoculars. She saw the groceries and volunteered the information that she had managed to purchase 56 rolls of toilet paper. I asked how she did on dry beans. Completely serious, she said not as well but she did find several pounds.
Hastily changing the subject, I asked what she was seeing and we had a conversation about ducks. She wondered why the ducks all kept diving under the water. When I said, “Because they are diving ducks,” she remarked that my reputation preceded me. Things did not get much better when I tried to discuss species, divers versus dabblers, and migrants versus residents.
There is one simple dichotomy in wild ducks — diving ducks versus dabblers. Mallards, black ducks, wood ducks and the like feed in shallow water. They often flip upside down in the water, “dabbling” on the river bed while their bottoms are up the air. They float buoyantly like boats, heads and tails high above the waterline and when they take off they go straight up off the water.
Diving ducks float low in the water, tails down, looking like submarines in profile. They dive to find food on the riverbed in deeper water than the dabblers. At this time of the year, there may be several species of divers in our area. Ubiquitous are the mergansers of three different species whose dive to catch small fish — their only diet. More tricky to identify are the migrants passing through on their way to the northern breeding grounds.
Most common this year are goldeneyes. Males are bright black on the head and back with a round white spot near the base of the beak. Females are more drab but with both genders, when they fly there are bright white patches on the wings. Goldeneyes are interesting because they are cavity nesters, like wood ducks. At this time of the year, males have an interesting display in which they tip the head way back, almost upside down, then after a moment or two snap it forward to the water. Apparently females find it irresistible — along with the bright yellow eyes that give the species their name.
The next most common species in this area is the scaup, also known as bluebill — for obvious reasons. There are two flavors: greater scaup and lesser scaup, defined by slight differences in size and head shape. Greater scaup appear during migration while lesser scaup often winter in the Hudson Valley. Greater scaup are actually circumpolar, spreading all around the northern hemisphere, and there are times when birds banded here may wind up in Europe and vice-versa. Scaup are also black and white but with striping across the back and no white spot on the head. Some years we see a lot of scaup; other years there are more ring-neck ducks.
Ring-neck ducks are about the same size as scaup but their head is very distinctive, rising up from a sloping forehead and bill to a large crest on the back of the head. Females are, as usual for this group, more drab gray although they also show the faint chestnut neck ring giving rise to the name. Drakes also sport a bright white ring around the end of their otherwise gray beak.
The final suspect is the bufflehead, also black and white but named for the bright white patch that stretches around the back of its head. Seen in the sunlight, the black head of a breeding age drakes shimmers with green and purple highlights.
All the diving ducks we typically see here eat invertebrates, mollusks, crustaceans and plant material at depths from 6 to 18 feet. The scaup are the most interesting, but messiest, feeders. They find their lunch in the muddy bottom, sticking their beak into the muck then rapidly opening and closing it as they bulldoze ahead. From the air, an area with actively feeding scaup can look like a large brown circle in an otherwise blue water area from the sediment they stir up.
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.