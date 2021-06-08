Wednesday's Playoff Schedule

BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Class A Opening Round
Scotia at Queensbury, 2 p.m.
Glens Falls at Albany Academy, 4 p.m.
Mohonasen at Averill Park, 4 p.m.
Class B Opening Round
Cobleskill at Hudson, 4 p.m.
Catskill at Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.
Taconic Hills at Tamarac, 4 p.m.
Cohoes at Greenville, 4 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Lake George at Hadley-Luzerne, 4 p.m.
Maple Hill vs. Rensselaer, TBA
Duanesburg at Chatham, 4 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Keene at Schroon Lake-Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Guilderland at Columbia, 3:30 p.m.
Colonie at Bethlehem, 4:30 p.m.
Class A Quarterfinals
Scotia at Queensbury, 2 p.m.
Troy at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Burnt Hills at Averill Park, 4 p.m.
Class B Opening Round
Johnstown at Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.
Granville at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
Cohoes at Greenville, 4:30 p.m.
Fonda at Bishop Gibbons, 4:30 p.m.
Mechanicville at Taconic Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Cobleskill at Tamarac, 4:30 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Galway at Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Holy Names at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.
Hoosic Valley at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.
Maple Hill at Greenwich, 5:30 p.m.
Schoharie at Chatham, 4:30 p.m.
Berne-Knox at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
Fort Edward-Hartford at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Argyle vs. Fort Ann at Granville, 4:30 p.m.