Wednesday's Playoff Schedule
BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Opening Round

xxx

Class A Opening Round

Scotia at Queensbury, 2 p.m.

Glens Falls at Albany Academy, 4 p.m.

Mohonasen at Averill Park, 4 p.m.

Class B Opening Round

Cobleskill at Hudson, 4 p.m.

Catskill at Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.

Taconic Hills at Tamarac, 4 p.m.

Cohoes at Greenville, 4 p.m.

Class C Opening Round

Lake George at Hadley-Luzerne, 4 p.m.

Maple Hill vs. Rensselaer, TBA

Duanesburg at Chatham, 4 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Quarterfinals

Keene at Schroon Lake-Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Guilderland at Columbia, 3:30 p.m.

Colonie at Bethlehem, 4:30 p.m.

Class A Quarterfinals

Scotia at Queensbury, 2 p.m.

Troy at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Burnt Hills at Averill Park, 4 p.m.

Class B Opening Round

Johnstown at Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.

Granville at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.

Cohoes at Greenville, 4:30 p.m.

Fonda at Bishop Gibbons, 4:30 p.m.

Mechanicville at Taconic Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Cobleskill at Tamarac, 4:30 p.m.

Class C Opening Round

Galway at Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Holy Names at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.

Hoosic Valley at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.

Maple Hill at Greenwich, 5:30 p.m.

Schoharie at Chatham, 4:30 p.m.

Berne-Knox at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

Fort Edward-Hartford at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Argyle vs. Fort Ann at Granville, 4:30 p.m.

