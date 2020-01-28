Wednesday's sports schedule
Wednesday's sports schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Adirondack League

North Warren at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.

Granville at Fort Edward, 5:30 p.m.

Whitehall at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.

Salem at Corinth, 5:30 p.m.

Warrensburg at Lake George, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Wasaren League

Greenwich at Berlin, 5:30 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Stillwater, 6 p.m.

Mechanicville at Saratoga Catholic, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Suburban Council

Shenendehowa at Saratoga Springs, 6 p.m.

Non-league

Corinth at Hudson Falls, 6 p.m.

Fonda at Whitehall-Fort Ann, 6 p.m.

Mechanicville-Stillwater at Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George, 6 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Capital District

Adirondack at La Salle, 7:15 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hudson Valley at SUNY Adirondack, 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hudson Valley at SUNY Adirondack, 5 p.m.

