BOYS SOCCER
Northern Soccer League
Crown Point at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4 p.m.
Newcomb at Wells, 4 p.m.
Johnsburg-Minerva at Schroon Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league
Stillwater at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wasaren League
Berlin at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.
Waterford at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Mechanicville, 4:15 p.m.
Adirondack League Semifinal
Bolton-Warrensburg at Fort Ann, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Adirondack-Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls at Salem-Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.
Greenwich at Granville, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.
Adirondack League
Fort Edward at Hadley-Luzerne, 6:30 p.m.
Argyle at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.
Lake George at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Cambridge at Tamarac, 5:30 p.m.
Mechanicville at Saratoga Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Vermont Tech at SUNY Adirondack, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Word of Life at SUNY Adirondack, 2 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Davis at SUNY Adirondack, 8 p.m.
