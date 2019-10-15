{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Northern Soccer League

Crown Point at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4 p.m.

Newcomb at Wells, 4 p.m.

Johnsburg-Minerva at Schroon Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Non-league

Stillwater at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wasaren League

Berlin at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.

Waterford at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Mechanicville, 4:15 p.m.

Adirondack League Semifinal

Bolton-Warrensburg at Fort Ann, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Adirondack-Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls at Salem-Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.

Greenwich at Granville, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.

Adirondack League

Fort Edward at Hadley-Luzerne, 6:30 p.m.

Argyle at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.

Lake George at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Cambridge at Tamarac, 5:30 p.m.

Mechanicville at Saratoga Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

Vermont Tech at SUNY Adirondack, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Word of Life at SUNY Adirondack, 2 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Davis at SUNY Adirondack, 8 p.m.

