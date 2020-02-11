Wednesday's Sports Schedule

GIRLS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Wasaren League
Berlin at Saratoga Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Cambridge at Mechanicville, 5:30 p.m.
Greenwich at Hoosick Falls, 6 p.m.
Tamarac at Stillwater, 6 p.m.
Non-league
Seton Catholic at Bolton, 5 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Foothills Council
Johnstown at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Mountain and Valley
Bolton at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)
ICE HOCKEY
Capital District
Adirondack at Saratoga, 6:45 p.m.
Bethlehem at Queensbury, 7:40 p.m.
NORDIC SKIING
Section II Championships
at Lapland Lake, 2 p.m.
GIRLS BOWLING
Section II Tournament
All classes at Boulevard Bowl, 9:30 a.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Adirondack at Herkimer, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Adirondack at Herkimer, 5 p.m.