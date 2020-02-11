Wednesday's Sports Schedule
Wednesday's Sports Schedule

From the Prep Recap: Loads of basketball, titles in skiing and bowling, plus today's schedule series
GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Wasaren League

Berlin at Saratoga Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Cambridge at Mechanicville, 5:30 p.m.

Greenwich at Hoosick Falls, 6 p.m.

Tamarac at Stillwater, 6 p.m.

Non-league

Seton Catholic at Bolton, 5 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

Johnstown at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain and Valley

Bolton at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

ICE HOCKEY

Capital District

Adirondack at Saratoga, 6:45 p.m.

Bethlehem at Queensbury, 7:40 p.m.

NORDIC SKIING

Section II Championships

at Lapland Lake, 2 p.m.

GIRLS BOWLING

Section II Tournament

All classes at Boulevard Bowl, 9:30 a.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Adirondack at Herkimer, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Adirondack at Herkimer, 5 p.m.

