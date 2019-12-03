{{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Non-league

Schalmont at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.

North Warren at Loudonville Christian, 5 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Corinth, 5:30 p.m.

Argyle at Bishop Gibbons, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Mayfield at Warrensburg, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Ann at Johnsburg-Minerva, 6 p.m. (varsity)

Granville at Doane Stuart, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

WRESTLING

Foothills Council

Hudson Falls at Amsterdam, 6 p.m.

Schuylerville-Greenwich, Scotia at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

Suburban Council

Saratoga Springs at Averill Park, 7 p.m.

Non-league

Mechanicville-Stillwater at Granville, 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

Schuylerville at Queensbury, 5:30 p.m.

Non-league

Fort Ann at Schroon Lake, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Herkimer vs. SUNY Adirondack at Sage Colleges, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Herkimer at SUNY Adirondack at Sage Colleges, 5 p.m.

