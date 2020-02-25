Wednesday's local sports schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Albany at Bethlehem, 5:30 p.m.
CBA at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Ballston Spa at Niskayuna, 7 p.m.
Guilderland at Colonie, 7 p.m.
Schenectady at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Class A Opening Round
Mohonasen at Amsterdam, 7 p.m.
South High at Queensbury, 7 p.m.
Catholic Central at Gloversville, 7 p.m.
Burnt Hills at Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.
Scotia at Troy, 7 p.m.
Class D Opening Round
Whitehall at St. Johnsville, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinals
Ichabod Crane vs. Mechanicville at Schalmont, 6 p.m.
Mekeel Christian vs. Ravena at Fonda, 6 p.m.
Johnstown at Fonda, 7:30 p.m.
Cobleskill at Schalmont, 7:30 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Warrensburg vs. Berne-Knox at Cambridge, 6 p.m.
Duanesburg vs. Hoosic Valley at Maple Hill, 6 p.m.
Mayfield at Maple Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Salem at Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class C Quarterfinal
Saranac Lake at Ticonderoga, 6 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Division I Quarterfinals
Shenendehowa at Saratoga, 6:45 p.m.
Adirondack vs. GMSSV at Schenectady County Recreational Facility, 7 p.m.
Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa at Bethlehem, 7 p.m.