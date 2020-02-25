Wednesday's local sports schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Opening Round

Albany at Bethlehem, 5:30 p.m.

CBA at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Ballston Spa at Niskayuna, 7 p.m.

Guilderland at Colonie, 7 p.m.

Schenectady at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Class A Opening Round

Mohonasen at Amsterdam, 7 p.m.

South High at Queensbury, 7 p.m.

Catholic Central at Gloversville, 7 p.m.

Burnt Hills at Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.

Scotia at Troy, 7 p.m.

Class D Opening Round

Whitehall at St. Johnsville, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Quarterfinals

Ichabod Crane vs. Mechanicville at Schalmont, 6 p.m.

Mekeel Christian vs. Ravena at Fonda, 6 p.m.

Johnstown at Fonda, 7:30 p.m.

Cobleskill at Schalmont, 7:30 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinals

Warrensburg vs. Berne-Knox at Cambridge, 6 p.m.

Duanesburg vs. Hoosic Valley at Maple Hill, 6 p.m.

Mayfield at Maple Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Salem at Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class C Quarterfinal

Saranac Lake at Ticonderoga, 6 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Division I Quarterfinals

Shenendehowa at Saratoga, 6:45 p.m.

Adirondack vs. GMSSV at Schenectady County Recreational Facility, 7 p.m.

Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa at Bethlehem, 7 p.m.

