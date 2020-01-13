Tuesday's Sports Schedule
Tuesday's Sports Schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

South Glens Falls at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Johnstown at Queensbury, 5:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Gloversville, 5:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Amsterdam, 5:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Greenwich at Saratoga Catholic, 6 p.m.

Cambridge at Stillwater, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Adirondack League

Hartford at Granville, 5:30 p.m.

North Warren at Corinth, 5:30 p.m.

Lake George at Argyle, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Whitehall at Fort Ann, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Salem at Hadley-Luzerne, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Fort Edward at Warrensburg, 7 p.m. (varsity)

Suburban Council

Schenectady at Saratoga Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain and Valley

Crown Point at Bolton, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Wells, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

