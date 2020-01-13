Tuesday's Sports Schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Foothills Council
South Glens Falls at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown at Queensbury, 5:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Gloversville, 5:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Amsterdam, 5:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Greenwich at Saratoga Catholic, 6 p.m.
Cambridge at Stillwater, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
You have free articles remaining.
(JV times listed)
Adirondack League
Hartford at Granville, 5:30 p.m.
North Warren at Corinth, 5:30 p.m.
Lake George at Argyle, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Whitehall at Fort Ann, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Salem at Hadley-Luzerne, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Fort Edward at Warrensburg, 7 p.m. (varsity)
Suburban Council
Schenectady at Saratoga Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Mountain and Valley
Crown Point at Bolton, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Wells, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)