Tuesday's Sports Schedule
Tuesday's Sports Schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Amsterdam at Queensbury, 5:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Johnstown, 5:30 p.m.

Scotia at South Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack League Semifinals

Argyle at Granville, 5:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at North Warren, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack League Crossovers

Corinth at Fort Ann, 5:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Saratoga Catholic at Berlin, 5:30 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Greenwich, 5:30 p.m.

Mechanicville at Cambridge, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Adirondack League Semifinals

Argyle at Fort Edward, 6 p.m. (varsity)

Corinth at Warrensburg, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack League Crossovers

Hartford at Hadley-Luzerne, 5 p.m. (varsity)

Lake George at Whitehall, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Champlain Valley

Ticonderoga at Moriah

Suburban Council

Saratoga Springs at Shenendehowa, 5:30 p.m.

Non-league

Stillwater at Duanesburg, 6 p.m.

BOYS BOWLING

Section II Tournament

Class C at Boulevard Bowl, 9:30 a.m.

ALPINE SKIING

Section II Championships

at West Mountain, 9:30 a.m.

