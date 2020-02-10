Tuesday's Sports Schedule

BOYS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Foothills Council
Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Amsterdam at Queensbury, 5:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Johnstown, 5:30 p.m.
Scotia at South Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack League Semifinals
Argyle at Granville, 5:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at North Warren, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack League Crossovers
Corinth at Fort Ann, 5:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Saratoga Catholic at Berlin, 5:30 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Greenwich, 5:30 p.m.
Mechanicville at Cambridge, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Adirondack League Semifinals
Argyle at Fort Edward, 6 p.m. (varsity)
Corinth at Warrensburg, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack League Crossovers
Hartford at Hadley-Luzerne, 5 p.m. (varsity)
Lake George at Whitehall, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Champlain Valley
Ticonderoga at Moriah
Suburban Council
Saratoga Springs at Shenendehowa, 5:30 p.m.
Non-league
Stillwater at Duanesburg, 6 p.m.
BOYS BOWLING
Section II Tournament
Class C at Boulevard Bowl, 9:30 a.m.
ALPINE SKIING
Section II Championships
at West Mountain, 9:30 a.m.