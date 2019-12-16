Tuesday's sports schedule (weather permitting)
Tuesday's sports schedule (weather permitting)

BOYS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

Glens Falls at Amsterdam, 5:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Queensbury, 5:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Scotia, 5:30 p.m.

Gloversville at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.

Adirondack League

Argyle at Warrensburg, 5:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Fort Edward, 5:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Waterford at Greenwich, 5:30 p.m.

Stillwater at Saratoga Catholic, 6 p.m.

Cambridge at Hoosic Valley, 6 p.m.

Mountain and Valley

Johnsburg-Minerva at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

Bolton at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

Scotia at Hudson Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack League

Corinth at Whitehall, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Edward at Hadley-Luzerne, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Lake George at Salem, 5:30 p.m.

North Warren at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.

Warrensburg at Argyle, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Fort Ann at Granville, 7 p.m. (varsity)

Suburban Council

Ballston Spa at Saratoga Springs, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Non-league

Galway at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

