Tuesday's Sports Events

BOYS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Amsterdam, 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown at Hudson Falls, 5:30 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Scotia, 5:30 p.m.
Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.
Wasaren League
Berlin at Saratoga Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Cambridge at Mechanicville, 5:30 p.m.
Greenwich at Hoosick Falls, 6 p.m.
Mountain and Valley
Crown Point at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)
You have free articles remaining.
Bolton at Newcomb, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)
Non-league
Heatly at Whitehall, 6 p.m. (varsity)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Adirondack League
Fort Ann at Argyle, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Granville at Lake George, 5:30 p.m.
Warrensburg at Salem, 5:30 p.m.
Whitehall at North Warren, 5:30 p.m.
Hartford at Fort Edward, 6 p.m. (varsity)
Suburban Council
Saratoga Springs at Shaker, 5:30 p.m.
Mountain and Valley
Bolton at Crown Point, 5 p.m. (varsity)