Tuesday's Sports Events
Tuesday's Sports Events

BOYS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Amsterdam, 5:30 p.m.

Johnstown at Hudson Falls, 5:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Scotia, 5:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.

Wasaren League

Berlin at Saratoga Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Cambridge at Mechanicville, 5:30 p.m.

Greenwich at Hoosick Falls, 6 p.m.

Mountain and Valley

Crown Point at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

Bolton at Newcomb, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

Non-league

Heatly at Whitehall, 6 p.m. (varsity)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Adirondack League

Fort Ann at Argyle, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Granville at Lake George, 5:30 p.m.

Warrensburg at Salem, 5:30 p.m.

Whitehall at North Warren, 5:30 p.m.

Hartford at Fort Edward, 6 p.m. (varsity)

Suburban Council

Saratoga Springs at Shaker, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain and Valley

Bolton at Crown Point, 5 p.m. (varsity)

