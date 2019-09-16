{{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS SOCCER

Foothills Council

South Glens Falls at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Adirondack League

Fort Ann at Granville, 4:30 p.m.

Salem at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.

Lake George at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.

Bolton-Warrensburg at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Foothills Council

Schuylerville at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Scotia, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Wasaren League

Waterford at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.

Cambridge at Hoosic Valley, 4:15 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Stillwater at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Schroon Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Mohonasen at Queensbury, 5 p.m.

Fonda-Johnstown at Glens Falls, 5 p.m.

Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls at Gloversville, 5 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Foothills Council

South Glens Falls at Queensbury, 4:15 p.m.

Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 4:15 p.m.

Adirondack League

Granville, Corinth, Whitehall at Warrensburg-Bolton, 4 p.m.

Argyle-Fort Edward at Lake George, 4 p.m.

Hartford, Hadley-Luzerne at North Warren-Johnsburg, 4 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Monday's high school sports reports

article

Barnes' OT goal lifts Fort Ann to victory

article

Roundup: Argyle rallies to beat Hudson Falls

article

Roundup: South High stays unbeaten in Foothills

8 updates

Load comments