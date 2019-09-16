GIRLS SOCCER
Foothills Council
South Glens Falls at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack League
Fort Ann at Granville, 4:30 p.m.
Salem at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.
Lake George at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.
Bolton-Warrensburg at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Foothills Council
Schuylerville at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Scotia, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Wasaren League
Waterford at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.
Cambridge at Hoosic Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Stillwater at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Schroon Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Mohonasen at Queensbury, 5 p.m.
Fonda-Johnstown at Glens Falls, 5 p.m.
Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls at Gloversville, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Foothills Council
South Glens Falls at Queensbury, 4:15 p.m.
Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 4:15 p.m.
Adirondack League
Granville, Corinth, Whitehall at Warrensburg-Bolton, 4 p.m.
Argyle-Fort Edward at Lake George, 4 p.m.
Hartford, Hadley-Luzerne at North Warren-Johnsburg, 4 p.m.
