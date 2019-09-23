GIRLS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Hudson Falls at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Adirondack League
Granville at Corinth, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Ann at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Salem at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.
Whitehall at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Tamarac, 4:15 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Gloversville, 4:30 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Scotia, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Keene at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
South Glens Falls at Queensbury, 6 p.m.
Non-league
Hartford at Hudson Falls, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Queensbury at Amsterdam, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Hudson Falls, 4:15 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 4:15 p.m.
Adirondack League
North Warren-Johnsburg at Granville-Whitehall, 4 p.m.
Argyle-Fort Edward, Hartford at Corinth, 4 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne, Bolton-Warrensburg at Lake George, 4 p.m.
Wasaren League
Greenwich, Hoosic Valley at Tamarac, 4:15 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic, Mechanicville at Emma Willard, 4:15 p.m.
