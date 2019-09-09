{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Wasaren League

Cambridge at Tamarac, 4:15 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Keene at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Adirondack League

Granville at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Whitehall at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.

Corinth at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.

Bolton-Warrensburg at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.

Non-league

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Emma Willard at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Foothills Council

South Glens Falls at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Johnstown at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at Scotia, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Argyle at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Foothills Council

Hudson Falls at Glens Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Schuylerville at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Berlin at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic, Tamarac, Hoosick Falls at Waldorf School, 4:15 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Monday's high school sports reports

article

Roundup: Second-half goals lead South High past QHS

article

Roundup: Wildcats post first win of the season

article

Roundup: Forts, Indians win non-league matches

6 updates

Load comments