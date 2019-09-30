{{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Gloversville at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Scotia at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Amsterdam, 4:30 p.m.

Johnstown at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Broadalbin-Perth at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.

Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne at Granville, 4:30 p.m.

Lake George at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.

Bolton-Warrensburg at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Corinth at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Johnsburg-Minerva at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Wells at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Foothills Council

Queensbury at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Scotia at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Wasaren League

Saratoga Catholic at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Hartford at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Glens Falls at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Amsterdam at Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Foothills Council

Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Schuylerville at Hudson Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Adirondack League

Lake George, Hartford at Granville-Whitehall, 4 p.m.

Argyle-Fort Edward, Bolton-Warrensburg at North Warren-Johnsburg, 4 p.m.

Corinth at Hadley-Luzerne, 4 p.m.

Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls, Hoosic Valley at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic, Waldorf School, Mechanicville at Berlin, 4:15 p.m.

