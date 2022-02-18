 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tri-County Rifle League results

  • 0

WEEK 1

Fort Edward 207, Galway 207

Fort Edward wins, 207-200 (OH)

FORT EDWARD

Erik Bergman;50;48;47;47;192

Scott E Anderson;49;47;49;44;189

J Schaffer;49;49;47;42;187

R Macneil;50;47;48;41;186

Tom Ellis;44;49;34;33;160

GALWAY

Charlie Jewett;50;50;50;46;196

Edward Hahn;50;50;49;46;195

Joe Hahn;50;50;50;45;195

Richard Everleth;50;49;48;46;193

Valerie Negrete;38;40;40;17;135

Hudson Falls 942, Moreau 933

HUDSON FALLS

Robin Morris;50;49;48;44;191

Randy Stumvoll;50;48;47;44;189

Joe Collins;50;50;48;41;189

Dan Collier;50;48;47;43;188

Scott Rager;50;47;47;41;185

MOREAU

Bud Scacchetti;50;49;49;47;195

Bob Walajtys;50;50;49;45;194

Joe Miner;49;49;48;38;184

Brian Downing;48;47;45;40;180

Ray Dessaint;48;48;45;39;180

Hartford 957, Reynolds Road 923

HARTFORD

Ed Stewart;50;50;50;46;196

Neil Lewis;50;49;49;44;192

Bob Lawrence;49;47;49;46;191

William Barnes Ii;50;48;49;43;190

J. Lawrence;48;47;46;47;188

REYNOLDS RD.

Sigh Monger;49;48;48;44;189

Lars Clute;49;46;44;45;184

Mike Bennefield;49;45;49;41;184

C Harrington;50;47;48;39;184

Don Cooper;47;49;49;37;182

WEEK 2

Hartford 960, Galway 942

HARTFORD

Edward Lewis;50;50;50;46;196

Charlie Stewart;50;48;49;47;194

Edward Barnes II;49;49;50;43;191

Richard Lawrence;50;48;49;43;190

Aiden Arlen;50;49;48;42;189

GALWAY

Edward Hahn Jr.;50;50;49;49;198

Charlie Jewett;50;50;49;47;196

Edward Hahn;50;48;50;46;194

Richard Everleth;50;47;46;40;183

Aiden Hickey;46;46;42;37;171

Whitehall 970, Hudson Falls 944

WHITEHALL

James McGinnis;50;49;48;48;195

Scott Fish;50;48;50;47;195

John Pinkowski;50;50;48;46;194

Louie Pratt;50;47;48;48;193

John Hollister;50;50;47;46;193

HUDSON FALLS

Robin Morris;50;48;49;45;192

Joe Collins;50;49;48;45;192

Randy Stumvoll;49;49;46;46;190

Dan Collier;46;47;47;47;187

Buck Galusha;50;43;46;44;183

Moreau 947, Reynolds Road 928

MOREAU

Bud Scacchetti;50;50;48;48;196

Bob Walajtys;50;49;47;46;192

Joe Miner;49;49;47;45;190

Dave Lundgren;50;47;43;46;186

Ray Dessaint;49;48;44;42;183

REYNOLDS RD.

J Porto;50;47;48;47;192

Lars Clute;50;47;47;47;191

Mike Bennefield;50;47;44;44;185

C Harrington;50;47;47;40;184

Don Cooper;47;48;48;33;176

