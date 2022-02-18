Tri-County Rifle League results

WEEK 1
Fort Edward 207, Galway 207
Fort Edward wins, 207-200 (OH)
FORT EDWARD
Erik Bergman;50;48;47;47;192
Scott E Anderson;49;47;49;44;189
J Schaffer;49;49;47;42;187
R Macneil;50;47;48;41;186
Tom Ellis;44;49;34;33;160
GALWAY
Charlie Jewett;50;50;50;46;196
Edward Hahn;50;50;49;46;195
Joe Hahn;50;50;50;45;195
Richard Everleth;50;49;48;46;193
Valerie Negrete;38;40;40;17;135
Hudson Falls 942, Moreau 933
HUDSON FALLS
Robin Morris;50;49;48;44;191
Randy Stumvoll;50;48;47;44;189
Joe Collins;50;50;48;41;189
Dan Collier;50;48;47;43;188
Scott Rager;50;47;47;41;185
MOREAU
Bud Scacchetti;50;49;49;47;195
Bob Walajtys;50;50;49;45;194
Joe Miner;49;49;48;38;184
Brian Downing;48;47;45;40;180
Ray Dessaint;48;48;45;39;180
Hartford 957, Reynolds Road 923
HARTFORD
Ed Stewart;50;50;50;46;196
Neil Lewis;50;49;49;44;192
Bob Lawrence;49;47;49;46;191
William Barnes Ii;50;48;49;43;190
J. Lawrence;48;47;46;47;188
REYNOLDS RD.
Sigh Monger;49;48;48;44;189
Lars Clute;49;46;44;45;184
Mike Bennefield;49;45;49;41;184
C Harrington;50;47;48;39;184
Don Cooper;47;49;49;37;182
WEEK 2
Hartford 960, Galway 942
HARTFORD
Edward Lewis;50;50;50;46;196
Charlie Stewart;50;48;49;47;194
Edward Barnes II;49;49;50;43;191
Richard Lawrence;50;48;49;43;190
Aiden Arlen;50;49;48;42;189
GALWAY
Edward Hahn Jr.;50;50;49;49;198
Charlie Jewett;50;50;49;47;196
Edward Hahn;50;48;50;46;194
Richard Everleth;50;47;46;40;183
Aiden Hickey;46;46;42;37;171
Whitehall 970, Hudson Falls 944
WHITEHALL
James McGinnis;50;49;48;48;195
Scott Fish;50;48;50;47;195
John Pinkowski;50;50;48;46;194
Louie Pratt;50;47;48;48;193
John Hollister;50;50;47;46;193
HUDSON FALLS
Robin Morris;50;48;49;45;192
Joe Collins;50;49;48;45;192
Randy Stumvoll;49;49;46;46;190
Dan Collier;46;47;47;47;187
Buck Galusha;50;43;46;44;183
Moreau 947, Reynolds Road 928
MOREAU
Bud Scacchetti;50;50;48;48;196
Bob Walajtys;50;49;47;46;192
Joe Miner;49;49;47;45;190
Dave Lundgren;50;47;43;46;186
Ray Dessaint;49;48;44;42;183
REYNOLDS RD.
J Porto;50;47;48;47;192
Lars Clute;50;47;47;47;191
Mike Bennefield;50;47;44;44;185
C Harrington;50;47;47;40;184
Don Cooper;47;48;48;33;176