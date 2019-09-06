{{featured_button_text}}

Here are the top 10 local high school football games that are must-see during the 2019 regular season, in chronological order:

Cambridge-Salem at Greenwich, Sept. 6 — A Class C rivalry game to kick off the season, but they had very different football fortunes in 2018. Cambridge-Salem is the defending Section II champ, while Greenwich struggled to a 2-7 mark.

Lansingburgh at Glens Falls, Sept. 7 — Everyone wants to get a first look at the defending state champions in their first game post-Joseph Girard III. The Indians still have plenty of weapons, but will be breaking in a new quarterback.

Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne at Granville, Sept. 7 — The Golden Horde may be looking for revenge for last year's 40-16 loss to the WarEagles in a Class C North showdown that cost Granville a playoff spot.

Glens Falls at Schuylerville, Sept. 13 — These two teams have developed a great rivalry in Class B North, so expect another battle on the turf. The Black Horses have not beaten Glens Falls since the 2015 Section II finals.

Whitehall at Corinth-Fort Edward, Sept. 14 — Whitehall gets to test the new Corinth-Fort Edward merged team in a non-league game at Fort Edward. C-FE, which is playing an independent schedule against mostly Class D schools, is splitting its four home games between the schools.

Queensbury at Saratoga Springs, Sept. 27 — A non-league matchup between last year's Class A and AA sectional finalists, respectively, makes for an interesting clash. They last met in 2007 when Queensbury was in Class AA for two seasons.

Hoosick Falls at Cambridge-Salem, Sept. 28 — This old rivalry game could be a showdown of Class C North hopefuls that will be important for sectional seeding later on.

Warrensburg at Whitehall, Sept. 28 — The two local Class D teams this season meet in a game that should sort out both teams' playoff seedings. Warrensburg, the defending Section II champ, and Whitehall also face Chatham over the next two weeks in key Class D clashes.

Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, Oct. 19 — The Jug Game caps off the regular season for these heated rivals, whose football rivalry actually kicked off in 1917. The Indians have swept the Tigers each of the last two years, beating Hudson Falls in both the Jug Game and the Class B semifinals.

Burnt Hills at Queensbury, Oct. 19 — Going right up against the Jug Game is this battle of the Spartans, a clash between the teams that met in the last two Section II Class A title games, and four of the last six. The teams split last season, but Burnt Hills won the championship matchup, 21-16.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

High school football kickoff 2019

article

No Joseph Girard III, but Glens Falls is reloading

article

A new era dawns for Corinth-Fort Edward

24 updates

Load comments