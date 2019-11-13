{{featured_button_text}}

VOLLEYBALL

State Regional Tournament

Class D Semifinal

Chateaugay vs. Galway at Burnt Hills, 5:30 p.m.

Class B Semifinal

Ogdensburg vs. Broadalbin-Perth at Gloversville, 5:30 p.m.

Class C Semifinal

Canton vs. Lake George at Gloversville, 7 p.m.

Class A Semifinal

Massena at Burnt Hills, 7 p.m.

