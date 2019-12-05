{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

Gloversville at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Queensbury at Scotia, 5:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Hudson Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Johnstown at South Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack League

Salem at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.

Warrensburg at Granville, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Ann at Corinth, 5:30 p.m.

North Warren at Fort Edward, 5:30 p.m.

Lake George at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Whitehall, 5:30 p.m.

Non-league

Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout

Plattsburgh vs. Greenwich at Word of Life, 5 p.m.

Johnsburg-Minerva vs. King's School at Schroon Lake, 5 p.m.

Keene at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Adirondack League

Granville at Warrensburg, 5:30 p.m.

Argyle at Salem, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Corinth at Fort Ann, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Hartford at Lake George, 5:30 p.m.

Whitehall at Hadley-Luzerne, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Fort Edward at North Warren, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Suburban Council

Saratoga Springs at Albany, 5:30 p.m.

Non-league

Emma Willard at Hoosick Falls, 6 p.m.

Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout

Keene at Ticonderoga, 5:30 p.m.

Johnsburg-Minerva vs. Beekmantown at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Queensbury at Clyde Cole Invitational, Oxford

Whitehall-Fort Ann, Schuylerville-Greenwich at Columbia Duals, 5 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments