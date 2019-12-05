BOYS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Foothills Council
Gloversville at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Queensbury at Scotia, 5:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Hudson Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown at South Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack League
Salem at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.
Warrensburg at Granville, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Ann at Corinth, 5:30 p.m.
North Warren at Fort Edward, 5:30 p.m.
Lake George at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Whitehall, 5:30 p.m.
Non-league
Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout
Plattsburgh vs. Greenwich at Word of Life, 5 p.m.
Johnsburg-Minerva vs. King's School at Schroon Lake, 5 p.m.
Keene at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Adirondack League
Granville at Warrensburg, 5:30 p.m.
Argyle at Salem, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Corinth at Fort Ann, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Hartford at Lake George, 5:30 p.m.
Whitehall at Hadley-Luzerne, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Fort Edward at North Warren, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Suburban Council
Saratoga Springs at Albany, 5:30 p.m.
Non-league
Emma Willard at Hoosick Falls, 6 p.m.
Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout
Keene at Ticonderoga, 5:30 p.m.
Johnsburg-Minerva vs. Beekmantown at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Queensbury at Clyde Cole Invitational, Oxford
Whitehall-Fort Ann, Schuylerville-Greenwich at Columbia Duals, 5 p.m.
