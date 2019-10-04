FOOTBALL
Class A
Gloversville at Queensbury, 2 p.m.
Class C
Granville at Hoosic Valley, 1 p.m.
Non-league
Holy Trinity at Cambridge-Salem, 1 p.m.
Stillwater at Warrensburg, 1 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne at Corinth, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Non-league
Granville at Poultney (Vt.), 11 a.m.
Lake George at Schuylerville, 6:45 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Adirondack-Wasaren League
Salem-Cambridge at Corinth, 5 p.m.
Non-league
Queensbury at Bethlehem, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Adirondack League
Granville at Corinth, 9 a.m.
Non-league
Hartford, Fort Edward at Galway Tournament, 8 a.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Voorheesville Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
Glens Falls, Cambridge at Argyle Tournament, 9 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Non-league
Queensbury, Glens Falls, Schuylerville at Grout Invitational, Central Park, 9 a.m.
