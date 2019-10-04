{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Class A

Gloversville at Queensbury, 2 p.m.

Class C

Granville at Hoosic Valley, 1 p.m.

Non-league

Holy Trinity at Cambridge-Salem, 1 p.m.

Stillwater at Warrensburg, 1 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne at Corinth, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Non-league

Granville at Poultney (Vt.), 11 a.m.

Lake George at Schuylerville, 6:45 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Adirondack-Wasaren League

Salem-Cambridge at Corinth, 5 p.m.

Non-league

Queensbury at Bethlehem, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Adirondack League

Granville at Corinth, 9 a.m.

Non-league

Hartford, Fort Edward at Galway Tournament, 8 a.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Voorheesville Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

Glens Falls, Cambridge at Argyle Tournament, 9 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Non-league

Queensbury, Glens Falls, Schuylerville at Grout Invitational, Central Park, 9 a.m.

