GIRLS SOCCER
Adirondack League
Salem at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.
Lake George at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Greenwich at Stillwater, 4:15 p.m.
Tamarac at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Hoosic Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Willsboro at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Newcomb at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
Scotia at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league
Hoosick Falls at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Hudson Falls at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Queensbury at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
You have free articles remaining.
Adirondack League
Fort Edward at Lake George, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Shaker at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Glens Falls at Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Glens Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Hudson Falls at South Glens Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Adirondack League
Argyle-Fort Edward, Granville-Whitehall at Hadley-Luzerne, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4 p.m.
North Warren-Johnsburg, Lake George at Corinth, 4 p.m.
Wasaren League
Greenwich, Mechanicville, Tamarac at Hoosick Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic, Stillwater, Hoosic Valley at Emma Willard, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Section II Championships
Class B Semifinals
Greenwich at Coxsackie-Athens, 3 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Section II Championships
Class B, C-D at Fairways of Halfmoon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.