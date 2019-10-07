{{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS SOCCER

Adirondack League

Salem at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.

Lake George at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Greenwich at Stillwater, 4:15 p.m.

Tamarac at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Hoosic Valley,  4:15 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Willsboro at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Newcomb at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.

Scotia at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Non-league

Hoosick Falls at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Hudson Falls at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Queensbury at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Adirondack League

Fort Edward at Lake George, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Shaker at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Glens Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Hudson Falls at South Glens Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Adirondack League

Argyle-Fort Edward, Granville-Whitehall at Hadley-Luzerne, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4 p.m.

North Warren-Johnsburg, Lake George at Corinth, 4 p.m.

Wasaren League

Greenwich, Mechanicville, Tamarac at Hoosick Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic, Stillwater, Hoosic Valley at Emma Willard, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS 

Section II Championships

Class B Semifinals

Greenwich at Coxsackie-Athens, 3 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Section II Championships

Class B, C-D at Fairways of Halfmoon

