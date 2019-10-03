{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Class A

South Glens Falls at Scotia, 7 p.m.

Class B

Glens Falls at Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Broadalbin-Perth, 7 p.m.

Schuylerville at Lansingburgh, 7 p.m.

Class C

Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne at Hoosick Falls, 7 p.m.

Mechanicville at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Class D

Whitehall at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Non-league

Cohoes vs. Corinth-Fort Edward at Corinth, 7 p.m.

Champlain Valley

Saranac at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Saratoga Springs at CBA, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Adirondack League

Salem at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.

Lake George at North Warren, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Crown Point at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Keene at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

GIRLS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Glens Falls at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.

Non-league

Emma Willard at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Adirondack-Wasaren League

Greenwich at Corinth, 4:45 p.m.

Non-league

Granville at Emma Willard, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Schuylerville at Queensbury, 6 p.m.

Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, 6 p.m.

Adirondack League

Granville at Argyle, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Edward at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.

Lake George at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Bolton-Warrensburg, 6:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Mechanicville at Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Berlin, 6 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments