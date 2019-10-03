FOOTBALL
Class A
South Glens Falls at Scotia, 7 p.m.
Class B
Glens Falls at Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Broadalbin-Perth, 7 p.m.
Schuylerville at Lansingburgh, 7 p.m.
Class C
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne at Hoosick Falls, 7 p.m.
Mechanicville at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Class D
Whitehall at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Non-league
Cohoes vs. Corinth-Fort Edward at Corinth, 7 p.m.
Champlain Valley
Saranac at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Saratoga Springs at CBA, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Adirondack League
Salem at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.
Lake George at North Warren, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Crown Point at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Keene at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
GIRLS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Glens Falls at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.
Non-league
Emma Willard at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Adirondack-Wasaren League
Greenwich at Corinth, 4:45 p.m.
Non-league
Granville at Emma Willard, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Schuylerville at Queensbury, 6 p.m.
Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, 6 p.m.
Adirondack League
Granville at Argyle, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Edward at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.
Lake George at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Bolton-Warrensburg, 6:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Mechanicville at Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Berlin, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.