Thursday's Sports Schedule
Thursday's Sports Schedule

From the Prep Recap: A wrestling title, a bowling 300 and a swimming record series
GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

Gloversville at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Queensbury at Scotia, 5:30 p.m.

Johnstown at South Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Hudson Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Champlain Valley

Ticonderoga at Northeastern Clinton

WRESTLING

Adirondack League

Corinth vs. Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George at Lake George, 6 p.m.

Granville at Whitehall-Fort Ann, 6 p.m.

Warrensburg vs. Salem-Cambridge at Cambridge, 6 p.m.

Suburban Council

Saratoga Springs at Colonie, 6 p.m.

Calendar

