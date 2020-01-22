Thursday's Sports Schedule

GIRLS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Foothills Council
Gloversville at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Queensbury at Scotia, 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown at South Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Hudson Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Champlain Valley
Ticonderoga at Northeastern Clinton
WRESTLING
Adirondack League
Corinth vs. Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George at Lake George, 6 p.m.
Granville at Whitehall-Fort Ann, 6 p.m.
Warrensburg vs. Salem-Cambridge at Cambridge, 6 p.m.
Suburban Council
Saratoga Springs at Colonie, 6 p.m.