Thursday's sports schedule
0 comments

Thursday's sports schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

Glens Falls at Scotia, 5:30 p.m.

Queensbury at Broadalbin-Perth, 5:30 p.m.

Amsterdam at Hudson Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Johnstown at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.

Champlain Valley

Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh

Non-league

Northville at Hadley-Luzerne, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Indian Lake-Long Lake at King's School, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Indian Lake-Long Lake at King's School, 5 p.m. (varsity)

WRESTLING

Non-league

Granville at Hoosick Falls, 6 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George at Amsterdam, 6 p.m.

Salem-Cambridge at Mechanicville-Stillwater, 6 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News