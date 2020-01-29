Thursday's sports schedule

GIRLS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Foothills Council
Glens Falls at Scotia, 5:30 p.m.
Queensbury at Broadalbin-Perth, 5:30 p.m.
Amsterdam at Hudson Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.
Champlain Valley
Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh
You have free articles remaining.
Non-league
Northville at Hadley-Luzerne, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Indian Lake-Long Lake at King's School, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-league
Indian Lake-Long Lake at King's School, 5 p.m. (varsity)
WRESTLING
Non-league
Granville at Hoosick Falls, 6 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George at Amsterdam, 6 p.m.
Salem-Cambridge at Mechanicville-Stillwater, 6 p.m.