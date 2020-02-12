Thursday's Sports Schedule

GIRLS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Broadalbin-Perth, 5:30 p.m.
Champlain Valley
Ticonderoga at Northern Adirondack
BOYS BASKETBALL
You have free articles remaining.
(JV times listed)
Adirondack League Crossover
Fort Ann at Warrensburg, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Section II Championships
(at Shenendehowa)
Diving competition, 4 p.m.
BOYS BOWLING
Section II Tournament
Class A at Boulevard Bowl, 9:30 a.m.