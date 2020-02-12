Thursday's Sports Schedule
Thursday's Sports Schedule

From the Prep Recap: Basketball, skiing, swimming, hockey and bowling, plus today's schedule series
GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Broadalbin-Perth, 5:30 p.m.

Champlain Valley

Ticonderoga at Northern Adirondack

BOYS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Adirondack League Crossover

Fort Ann at Warrensburg, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Section II Championships

(at Shenendehowa)

Diving competition, 4 p.m.

BOYS BOWLING

Section II Tournament

Class A at Boulevard Bowl, 9:30 a.m.

