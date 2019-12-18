Thursday's sports events
Thursday's sports events

From the Wednesday's Prep Recap: Basketball, wrestling, hockey and bowling, plus Thursday's schedule
GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

Johnstown at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Amsterdam at South Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Scotia, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack League

Corinth at Fort Ann, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain and Valley

Johnsburg-Minerva at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

Suburban Council

Saratoga Springs at Niskayuna, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain and Valley

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Keene, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

Johnsburg-Minerva at Bolton, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

WRESTLING

Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls at Mechanicville, 6 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

