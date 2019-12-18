Thursday's sports events

GIRLS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Foothills Council
Johnstown at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Amsterdam at South Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Scotia, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack League
Corinth at Fort Ann, 5:30 p.m.
Mountain and Valley
Johnsburg-Minerva at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)
You have free articles remaining.
Suburban Council
Saratoga Springs at Niskayuna, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain and Valley
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Keene, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)
Johnsburg-Minerva at Bolton, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)
WRESTLING
Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls at Mechanicville, 6 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.