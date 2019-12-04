{{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

Scotia at Queensbury, 5:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Johnstown, 5:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.

Non-league

Keene at Ticonderoga, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

WRESTLING

Non-league

Mechanicville-Stillwater at Corinth, 6 p.m.

Tamarac at Salem-Cambridge, 6 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Capital District

Adirondack vs. Queensbury at Cool Insuring Arena, 6:15 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Wednesday's Prep Recap: Lots of local results in wrestling, basketball and bowling

article

Roundup: Schuylerville-Greenwich, Granville, Glens Falls notch wins

article

Roundup: Queensbury downs Schuylerville in opener

article

Roundup: South High, Warrensburg, Fort Ann earn victories

5 updates

Load comments