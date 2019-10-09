BOYS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Scotia at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Broadalbin-Perth at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Gloversville at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Amsterdam at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Johnstown at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Adirondack League
Granville at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.
Whitehall at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Corinth at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Greenwich at Tamarac, 4:15 p.m.
Cambridge at Berlin, 4:15 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Keene at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4 p.m.
Willsboro at Newcomb, 4 p.m.
Johnsburg-Minerva at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Foothills Council
Johnstown at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league
Queensbury at Saratoga, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Gloversville at Queensbury, 6 p.m.
Non-league
Schuylerville at Mechanicville, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Section II Championships
Class A Final
Semifinal winners at Central Park, 3 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Section II Championships
Class A at Fairways of Halfmoon, 9 a.m.
