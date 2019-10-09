{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Scotia at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Broadalbin-Perth at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Gloversville at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Amsterdam at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Johnstown at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Adirondack League

Granville at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.

Whitehall at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Corinth at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Greenwich at Tamarac, 4:15 p.m.

Cambridge at Berlin, 4:15 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Keene at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4 p.m.

Willsboro at Newcomb, 4 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Johnsburg-Minerva at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Foothills Council

Johnstown at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Non-league

Queensbury at Saratoga, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Gloversville at Queensbury, 6 p.m.

Non-league

Schuylerville at Mechanicville, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Section II Championships

Class A Final

Semifinal winners at Central Park, 3 p.m.

BOYS GOLF 

Section II Championships

Class A at Fairways of Halfmoon, 9 a.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments