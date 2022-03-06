 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

This Week's Playoff Schedule

  • 0

Monday, March 6

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class CC-C Playoff

Stillwater vs. Maple Hill at Cohoes, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8

GIRLS BASKETBALL

State Regional Tournament

Class A Semifinals

Averill Park vs. Massena at SUNY Canton, 6 p.m.

Class B Semifinal

Gouverneur vs. Schalmont at Saratoga, 5:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

BOYS BASKETBALL

State Regional Tournament

Class B Semifinal

Ichabod Crane vs. Canton at Saratoga, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

ICE HOCKEY

State Tournament

(at Harborcenter, Buffalo)

Division I Semifinal

Suffern vs. Shenendehowa, 9 a.m.

Division II Semifinal

Queensbury vs. Pelham, 2:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

State Regional Tournament

Class D Final

Hartford vs. Boquet Valley at Clinton CC, noon

Class A Final

Averill Park/Massena winner vs. Bishop Ludden at Cicero-North Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Class C Final

Northern Adirondack/Madrid-Waddington vs. Duanesburg at Hudson Valley CC, 4:15 p.m.

Class B Final

Gouverneur/Schalmont winner vs. Saranac at Clinton CC, 5 p.m.

Class AA Final

Cicero-North Syracuse vs. Albany at Hudson Valley CC, 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

State Regional Tournament

Class A Final

Mekeel Christian vs. Franklin Academy/New Hartford winner at Hudson Valley CC, 11 a.m.

Class AA Final

Green Tech vs. Liverpool at Hudson Valley CC, 12:45 p.m.

Class D Final

St. Johnsville vs. Seton Catholic at Clinton CC, 2:15 p.m.

Class C Final

Stillwater/Maple Hill winner vs. Moriah/Madrid-Waddington winner at Hudson Valley CC, 2:30 p.m.

Class B Final

Ichabod Crane/Canton winner vs. Plattsburgh at Clinton CC, 7:15 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News