This Week's Playoff Schedule

Monday, March 6
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class CC-C Playoff
Stillwater vs. Maple Hill at Cohoes, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8
GIRLS BASKETBALL
State Regional Tournament
Class A Semifinals
Averill Park vs. Massena at SUNY Canton, 6 p.m.
Class B Semifinal
Gouverneur vs. Schalmont at Saratoga, 5:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
BOYS BASKETBALL
State Regional Tournament
Class B Semifinal
Ichabod Crane vs. Canton at Saratoga, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
ICE HOCKEY
State Tournament
(at Harborcenter, Buffalo)
Division I Semifinal
Suffern vs. Shenendehowa, 9 a.m.
Division II Semifinal
Queensbury vs. Pelham, 2:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
State Regional Tournament
Class D Final
Hartford vs. Boquet Valley at Clinton CC, noon
Class A Final
Averill Park/Massena winner vs. Bishop Ludden at Cicero-North Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Class C Final
Northern Adirondack/Madrid-Waddington vs. Duanesburg at Hudson Valley CC, 4:15 p.m.
Class B Final
Gouverneur/Schalmont winner vs. Saranac at Clinton CC, 5 p.m.
Class AA Final
Cicero-North Syracuse vs. Albany at Hudson Valley CC, 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
State Regional Tournament
Class A Final
Mekeel Christian vs. Franklin Academy/New Hartford winner at Hudson Valley CC, 11 a.m.
Class AA Final
Green Tech vs. Liverpool at Hudson Valley CC, 12:45 p.m.
Class D Final
St. Johnsville vs. Seton Catholic at Clinton CC, 2:15 p.m.
Class C Final
Stillwater/Maple Hill winner vs. Moriah/Madrid-Waddington winner at Hudson Valley CC, 2:30 p.m.
Class B Final
Ichabod Crane/Canton winner vs. Plattsburgh at Clinton CC, 7:15 p.m.