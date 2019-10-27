MONDAY, OCT. 28
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
(at Mechanicville)
Averill Park vs. Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Mohonasen vs. Burnt Hills, 6:30 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
Saratoga Catholic at New Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Germantown at St. Johnsville, 3 p.m.
Whitehall vs. Fort Ann at Hudson Falls, 3 p.m.
Mekeel Christian at Northville, 3 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Keene at Boquet Valley, 3 p.m.
Willsboro at Chazy, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 29
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
(at La Salle)
Burnt Hills vs. South High, 5 p.m.
Queensbury vs. Alb. Academy, 7 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
(at Mohonasen)
L. Christian vs. St. Johnsville, 5 p.m.
Fort Ann vs. Northville, 7 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Keene at Schroon Lake
Boquet Valley at Chazy, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
(at Lansingburgh)
Holy Names vs. Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.
Schalmont vs. Schuylerville, 6:30 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
Maple Hill at Schoharie, 3 p.m.
Cambridge at Lake George, 3 p.m.
Bolton-Warrensburg at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.
Chatham at Stillwater, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class C Semifinals
Granville at Johnstown, 3 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Schuylerville, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
(at Mohonasen)
Schuylerville vs. Mechanicville, 5 p.m.
Ichabod Crane vs. Cobleskill, 7 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
(at Gloversville)
Maple Hill vs. Lake George, 5 p.m.
Voorheesville vs. Galway, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
(at Mechanicville)
Shenendehowa vs. Niskayuna, 4:30 p.m.
Bethlehem vs. Shaker, 6:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
Saratoga at Shenendehowa, 3 p.m.
Guilderland at Bethlehem, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 31
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
Scotia at Queensbury, 3 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
South Glens Falls at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
(at La Salle)
Shenendehowa vs. Albany, 5 p.m.
CBA vs. Bethlehem, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners at Fonda, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 1
FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
Guilderland at Shaker, 7 p.m.
CBA at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.
Class A Semifinal
Ballston Spa at Troy, 7 p.m.
Class B Semifinal
Schuylerville at Schalmont, 7 p.m.
Class C Semifinal
Greenwich at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Final
Semifinal winners at Lansingburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners at Lansingburgh, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Section II Championships at Saratoga Spa State Park
SATURDAY, NOV. 2
FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinal
Burnt Hills at Queensbury, 1:30 p.m.
Class B Semifinal
Holy Trinity at Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.
Class C Semifinal
Tamarac at Cambridge-Salem, 1 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
Warrensburg vs. Helderberg Valley at Schuylerville, 1 p.m.
Whitehall vs. Chatham at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
(at Colonie)
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Class B Final
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Class D Final
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Semifinal winners at Beekmantown, 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Semifinal winners at Mechanicville, 3 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Semifinal winners at Beekmantown, noon
SUNDAY, NOV. 3
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
(at Glens Falls H.S.)
Class C Final
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
Class A Final
Semifinal winners, noon
Class B Final
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.