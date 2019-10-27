{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY, OCT. 28

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

(at Mechanicville)

Averill Park vs. Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Mohonasen vs. Burnt Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

Saratoga Catholic at New Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Germantown at St. Johnsville, 3 p.m.

Whitehall vs. Fort Ann at Hudson Falls, 3 p.m.

Mekeel Christian at Northville, 3 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Keene at Boquet Valley, 3 p.m.

Willsboro at Chazy, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 29

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

(at La Salle)

Burnt Hills vs. South High, 5 p.m.

Queensbury vs. Alb. Academy, 7 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

(at Mohonasen)

L. Christian vs. St. Johnsville, 5 p.m.

Fort Ann vs. Northville, 7 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Keene at Schroon Lake

Boquet Valley at Chazy, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

(at Lansingburgh)

Holy Names vs. Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.

Schalmont vs. Schuylerville, 6:30 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

Maple Hill at Schoharie, 3 p.m.

Cambridge at Lake George, 3 p.m.

Bolton-Warrensburg at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.

Chatham at Stillwater, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class C Semifinals

Granville at Johnstown, 3 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Schuylerville, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

(at Mohonasen)

Schuylerville vs. Mechanicville, 5 p.m.

Ichabod Crane vs. Cobleskill, 7 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

(at Gloversville)

Maple Hill vs. Lake George, 5 p.m.

Voorheesville vs. Galway, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

(at Mechanicville)

Shenendehowa vs. Niskayuna, 4:30 p.m.

Bethlehem vs. Shaker, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

Saratoga at Shenendehowa, 3 p.m.

Guilderland at Bethlehem, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

Scotia at Queensbury, 3 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

(at La Salle)

Shenendehowa vs. Albany, 5 p.m.

CBA vs. Bethlehem, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners at Fonda, 4:30 & 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Guilderland at Shaker, 7 p.m.

CBA at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.

Class A Semifinal

Ballston Spa at Troy, 7 p.m.

Class B Semifinal

Schuylerville at Schalmont, 7 p.m.

Class C Semifinal

Greenwich at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Final

Semifinal winners at Lansingburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Class A Final

Semifinal winners at Lansingburgh, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Section II Championships at Saratoga Spa State Park

SATURDAY, NOV. 2

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinal

Burnt Hills at Queensbury, 1:30 p.m.

Class B Semifinal

Holy Trinity at Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Class C Semifinal

Tamarac at Cambridge-Salem, 1 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

Warrensburg vs. Helderberg Valley at Schuylerville, 1 p.m.

Whitehall vs. Chatham at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

(at Colonie)

Class A Final

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Class B Final

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Class C Final

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Class D Final

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Semifinal winners at Beekmantown, 2 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Semifinal winners at Mechanicville, 3 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Semifinal winners at Beekmantown, noon

SUNDAY, NOV. 3

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

(at Glens Falls H.S.)

Class C Final

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

Class A Final

Semifinal winners, noon

Class B Final

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

