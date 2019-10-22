---TUESDAY, OCT. 22---
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class C Quarterfinals
Corinth at Granville, 3 p.m.
Greenwich at Schuylerville, 3 p.m.
Salem at Hoosick Falls, 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class C Play-in Games
Bishop Gibbons at Fort Plain, 2 p.m.
Berne-Knox at Mekeel Christian, 3 p.m.
Canajoharie at Middleburgh, 3 p.m.
Berlin-New Lebanon at Hoosic Valley, 3 p.m.
Salem vs. Catholic Central at Watervliet, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Opening Round
Emma Willard at Lansingburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class C Quarterfinal
Ticonderoga at Northern Adirondack, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Fonda-Johnstown at Queensbury, 5 p.m.
Gloversville-Mayfield at Glens Falls, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Wasaren League Championships at Saratoga Spa State Park, 2:30 p.m.
---WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23---
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Columbia at Saratoga, 3 p.m.
Schenectady at Bethlehem, 3 p.m.
La Salle at Niskayuna, 3 p.m.
Ballston Spa at Guilderland, 3 p.m.
Colonie at Shaker, 3 p.m.
Class A Opening Round
Hudson Falls at Troy, 6 p.m.
Gloversville at Scotia, 7 p.m.
Class D Opening Round
Hartford at Argyle, 3 p.m.
Bishop Maginn at Germantown, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Queensbury at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.
Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne at Lake George, 6:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Waterford at Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Stillwater, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Shaker vs. Saratoga at Adir. Sports Complex, 3 p.m.
Niskayuna vs. Guilderland at Afrim's, 3 p.m.
Columbia at Bethlehem, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Colonie at Columbia, 3 p.m.
Class C Play-in Games
Hadley-Luzerne at Galway, 3 p.m.
Berne-Knox at Salem, 3 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Quarterfinal
Crown Point at Chazy, 6 p.m.
---THURSDAY, OCT. 24---
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Opening Round
Coxsackie-Athens at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Greenwich at Broadalbin-Perth, 4 p.m.
Glens Falls at Tamarac, 6 p.m.
Cohoes at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.
Catskill at Hudson, 6 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Ichabod Crane, 6:30 p.m.
Corinth at Cobleskill, 6:30 p.m.
Cairo-Durham at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Mekeel/Berne-Knox winner at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.
Cambridge at Schoharie, 3 p.m.
CCHS/Salem winner at Galway, 3 p.m.
Middleburgh/Canajoharie winner at Waterford, 3 p.m.
Fort Plain/Bishop Gibbons winner at Maple Hill, 3 p.m.
Mayfield vs. Doane Stuart at Emma Willard, 3 p.m.
Hoosic Valley/Berlin-NL winner at Lake George, 3 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Stillwater, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinals
Gloversville at Scotia, 3 p.m.
Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 3 p.m.
Emma Willard at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Opening Round
Ravena at Schuylerville, 3 p.m.
Greenwich at Cohoes, 3 p.m.
Cobleskill at Holy Names, 3 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Johnstown at Catskill, 3 p.m.
Catholic Central at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.
Glens Falls at Schalmont, 6:30 p.m.
Tamarac at Broadalbin-Perth, 6:30 p.m.
Class D Opening Round
Saratoga Catholic at Heatly, 3 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Johnsburg-Minerva at Willsboro, 3 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Keene, 3 p.m.
Indian Lake-Long Lake vs. Boquet Valley at Camp Dudley, 3 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Crossovers
Columbia at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Queensbury at Emma Willard, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Non-league
Lake George at Saratoga, 4:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Adirondack League Championships at Queensbury, 3 p.m.
---FRIDAY, OCT. 25---
FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Amsterdam at Ballston Spa, 7 p.m.
Scotia at Troy, 7 p.m.
Burnt Hills at Averill Park, 7 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Cobleskill at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Schalmont, 7 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Granville at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Greenwich at Fonda, 7 p.m.
Tamarac at Watervliet, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Shenendehowa at Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m.
Crossover Games
Corinth-Fort Edward at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Moriah at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Troy/Hudson Falls winner at Queensbury, 3 p.m.
Averill Park at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.
Albany Academy at Mohonasen, 5 p.m.
Scotia/Gloversville winner at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
Argyle/Hartford winner at Fort Ann, 2 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Northville, 3 p.m.
Loudonville Christian at North Warren, 3 p.m.
Germantown/Bishop Maginn winner vs. St. Johnsville at Gloversville, 7 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Johnsburg-Minerva at Chazy, 3 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Boquet Valley at Camp Dudley, 3 p.m.
Keene at Crown Point, 3 p.m.
Newcomb at Schroon Lake, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Scotia at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.
South High at Averill Park, 3 p.m.
Troy at Queensbury, 3 p.m.
Emma Willard/Lansingburgh winner at Mohonasen, 6:30 p.m.
Class C Opening Round
Hadley-Luzerne/Galway winner at Stillwater, 3 p.m.
Chatham at Duanesburg, 3 p.m.
Waterford at Cambridge, 3 p.m.
Mayfield at Lake George, 3 p.m.
Rensselaer at Schoharie, 3 p.m.
Hoosic Valley at Maple Hill, 3 p.m.
Canajoharie at Bolton-Warrensburg, 3 p.m.
Salem/Berne-Knox winner at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Hudson Falls at Queensbury, 6 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.
---SATURDAY, OCT. 26---
FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinal
La Salle at Queensbury, 1 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Hudson at Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.
Broadalbin-Perth at Holy Trinity, 1:30 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinal
Voorheesville at Cambridge-Salem, 1:30 p.m.
Crossover Game
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne at Warrensburg, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Saratoga/Columbia winner at CBA, 2 p.m.
Colonie/Shaker winner at Albany, 6:30 p.m.
Guilderland/Ballston Spa winner at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.
Class A Quarterfinals
TBA
Class C Quarterfinals
TBA
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Colonie/Columbia winner at Bethlehem, 3 p.m.
Guilderland at Shaker, 3 p.m.
Saratoga at Niskayuna, 3 p.m.
Ballston Spa at Shenendehowa, 4:30 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
TBA
VOLLEYBALL
Non-league
Queensbury, Hudson Falls, Cambridge, Saratoga Catholic, Saratoga at Broadalbin-Perth Tournament, 8 a.m.
