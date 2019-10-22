{{featured_button_text}}

---TUESDAY, OCT. 22---

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class C Quarterfinals

Corinth at Granville, 3 p.m.

Greenwich at Schuylerville, 3 p.m.

Salem at Hoosick Falls, 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class C Play-in Games

Bishop Gibbons at Fort Plain, 2 p.m.

Berne-Knox at Mekeel Christian, 3 p.m.

Canajoharie at Middleburgh, 3 p.m.

Berlin-New Lebanon at Hoosic Valley, 3 p.m.

Salem vs. Catholic Central at Watervliet, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Opening Round

Emma Willard at Lansingburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class C Quarterfinal

Ticonderoga at Northern Adirondack, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Fonda-Johnstown at Queensbury, 5 p.m.

Gloversville-Mayfield at Glens Falls, 5 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Wasaren League Championships at Saratoga Spa State Park, 2:30 p.m.

---WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23---

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Opening Round

Columbia at Saratoga, 3 p.m.

Schenectady at Bethlehem, 3 p.m.

La Salle at Niskayuna, 3 p.m.

Ballston Spa at Guilderland, 3 p.m.

Colonie at Shaker, 3 p.m.

Class A Opening Round

Hudson Falls at Troy, 6 p.m.

Gloversville at Scotia, 7 p.m.

Class D Opening Round

Hartford at Argyle, 3 p.m.

Bishop Maginn at Germantown, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Queensbury at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.

Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne at Lake George, 6:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Waterford at Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Stillwater, 5:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Shaker vs. Saratoga at Adir. Sports Complex, 3 p.m.

Niskayuna vs. Guilderland at Afrim's, 3 p.m.

Columbia at Bethlehem, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Opening Round

Colonie at Columbia, 3 p.m.

Class C Play-in Games

Hadley-Luzerne at Galway, 3 p.m.

Berne-Knox at Salem, 3 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Quarterfinal

Crown Point at Chazy, 6 p.m.

---THURSDAY, OCT. 24---

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Opening Round

Coxsackie-Athens at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Greenwich at Broadalbin-Perth, 4 p.m.

Glens Falls at Tamarac, 6 p.m.

Cohoes at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.

Catskill at Hudson, 6 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Ichabod Crane, 6:30 p.m.

Corinth at Cobleskill, 6:30 p.m.

Cairo-Durham at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.

Class C Opening Round

Mekeel/Berne-Knox winner at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.

Cambridge at Schoharie, 3 p.m.

CCHS/Salem winner at Galway, 3 p.m.

Middleburgh/Canajoharie winner at Waterford, 3 p.m.

Fort Plain/Bishop Gibbons winner at Maple Hill, 3 p.m.

Mayfield vs. Doane Stuart at Emma Willard, 3 p.m.

Hoosic Valley/Berlin-NL winner at Lake George, 3 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Stillwater, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class B Quarterfinals

Gloversville at Scotia, 3 p.m.

Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 3 p.m.

Emma Willard at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Opening Round

Ravena at Schuylerville, 3 p.m.

Greenwich at Cohoes, 3 p.m.

Cobleskill at Holy Names, 3 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Johnstown at Catskill, 3 p.m.

Catholic Central at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at Schalmont, 6:30 p.m.

Tamarac at Broadalbin-Perth, 6:30 p.m.

Class D Opening Round

Saratoga Catholic at Heatly, 3 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Quarterfinals

Johnsburg-Minerva at Willsboro, 3 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Keene, 3 p.m.

Indian Lake-Long Lake vs. Boquet Valley at Camp Dudley, 3 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Crossovers

Columbia at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Queensbury at Emma Willard, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Lake George at Saratoga, 4:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Adirondack League Championships at Queensbury, 3 p.m.

---FRIDAY, OCT. 25---

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Amsterdam at Ballston Spa, 7 p.m.

Scotia at Troy, 7 p.m.

Burnt Hills at Averill Park, 7 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Cobleskill at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Schalmont, 7 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinals

Granville at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Greenwich at Fonda, 7 p.m.

Tamarac at Watervliet, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Shenendehowa at Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m.

Crossover Games

Corinth-Fort Edward at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

Moriah at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Troy/Hudson Falls winner at Queensbury, 3 p.m.

Averill Park at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.

Albany Academy at Mohonasen, 5 p.m.

Scotia/Gloversville winner at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

Argyle/Hartford winner at Fort Ann, 2 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Northville, 3 p.m.

Loudonville Christian at North Warren, 3 p.m.

Germantown/Bishop Maginn winner vs. St. Johnsville at Gloversville, 7 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Quarterfinals

Johnsburg-Minerva at Chazy, 3 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Boquet Valley at Camp Dudley, 3 p.m.

Keene at Crown Point, 3 p.m.

Newcomb at Schroon Lake, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Scotia at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.

South High at Averill Park, 3 p.m.

Troy at Queensbury, 3 p.m.

Emma Willard/Lansingburgh winner at Mohonasen, 6:30 p.m.

Class C Opening Round

Hadley-Luzerne/Galway winner at Stillwater, 3 p.m.

Chatham at Duanesburg, 3 p.m.

Waterford at Cambridge, 3 p.m.

Mayfield at Lake George, 3 p.m.

Rensselaer at Schoharie, 3 p.m.

Hoosic Valley at Maple Hill, 3 p.m.

Canajoharie at Bolton-Warrensburg, 3 p.m.

Salem/Berne-Knox winner at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Hudson Falls at Queensbury, 6 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.

---SATURDAY, OCT. 26---

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinal

La Salle at Queensbury, 1 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Hudson at Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Broadalbin-Perth at Holy Trinity, 1:30 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinal

Voorheesville at Cambridge-Salem, 1:30 p.m.

Crossover Game

Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne at Warrensburg, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Saratoga/Columbia winner at CBA, 2 p.m.

Colonie/Shaker winner at Albany, 6:30 p.m.

Guilderland/Ballston Spa winner at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.

Class A Quarterfinals

TBA

Class C Quarterfinals

TBA

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Colonie/Columbia winner at Bethlehem, 3 p.m.

Guilderland at Shaker, 3 p.m.

Saratoga at Niskayuna, 3 p.m.

Ballston Spa at Shenendehowa, 4:30 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

TBA

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Queensbury, Hudson Falls, Cambridge, Saratoga Catholic, Saratoga at Broadalbin-Perth Tournament, 8 a.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments