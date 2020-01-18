This day in history

1937 — Nap Lajoie, Tris Speaker and Cy Young are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in the second year of voting.
1952 — The Professional Golfers Association approves the participation of blacks in golf tournaments.
1972 — Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers becomes the youngest player elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame at 36. Yogi Berra and Early Wynn are also elected.
1974 — UCLA's 88-game winning streak is snapped when Notre Dame overcomes an 11-point deficit in the final 3:32 to win 71-70. With 29 seconds remaining, Dwight Clay's jump shot from the right corner gives the Irish the lead.
1992 — John Cook is the first golfer in PGA history to chip in on two consecutive holes to win a playoff after he edges Gene Sauers in the Bob Hope Classic.
2006 — Tennessee coach Pat Summitt gets her 900th victory in her first shot at the milestone, as the Lady Vols rally from their biggest deficit this season to beat Vanderbilt.
2008 — Bode Miller wins the downhill at the traditional Hahnenkamm World Cup races to become the most successful American skier ever with 28 World Cup wins, overtaking Phil Mahre.
2012 — Serena Williams moves into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Barbora Zahlavova Strycova for her 500th career match win. The win improves her career record to 500-104 in tour matches.
2012 — Olympic champion Hannah Kearney wins a record 11th consecutive FIS Freestyle World Cup moguls event, besting the old record of Swiss star Conny Kissling. Kearney's win comes at Whiteface Mountain.