This Day in History

1926 — Merlyn Phillips of the Montreal Maroons scores five seconds into the game at Chicago for an NHL record for the fastest goal from the start of a game. The Black Hawks win the game in overtime, 5-4.
1968 — The Baltimore Colts shut out the Cleveland Browns 34-0 to win the NFL championship at Cleveland Municipal Stadium. The Colts (15-1) avenge their only loss of the season holding the Browns scoreless for only the second time in their history.
1968 — The New York Jets beat the Oakland Raiders 27-23 in the AFL championship game. Joe Namath leads the Jets 68 yards in 55 seconds to score a go-ahead touchdown pass to Don Maynard with 7:24 left in the game. New York's defense stops Oakland on their three remaining drives to clinch the victory.
2007 — Joe Paterno's 500th game as Penn State coach ends the way most have, with a win. The Nittany Lions erases an early 14-point deficit to beat Texas A&M 24-17 at the Alamo Bowl. Paterno, 372-125-3, is the college football leader in bowl appearances (34) and bowl wins (23).
2007 — The New England Patriots complete a perfect regular season, finishing with a remarkable 16-0 record following a thrilling 38-35 comeback victory over the New York Giants. New England is the first NFL team since the 1972 Dolphins to win every game on the schedule, and that one was only 14-0.
2012 — Second-ranked Connecticut plays spoiler and streak-buster this time, snapping No. 1 Stanford's nation-leading 82-game home unbeaten run with a surprisingly easy 61-35 rout. It's the Huskies who saw the end of their NCAA women's record 90-game winning streak at Maples Pavilion with a 71-59 loss two years ago, almost to the day on Dec. 30. Stanford loses at Maples Pavilion for the first time since March 2007.
2018 — Mikaela Shiffrin caps the best year of her career becoming the most successful female slalom skier in the 52-year history of the World Cup. In the last race of 2018, the American adds her 36th victory. Shiffrin previously shared the record with Austria's Marlies Raich, who, competing as Marlies Schild, won 35 times before retiring in 2014. Shiffrin beats Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.29 seconds for her 51st career victory. Shiffrin also becomes the first skier, male or female, to win 15 World Cup races in a single calendar year.