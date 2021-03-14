This Day in History

1869 — The Cincinnati Red Stockings, the first pro baseball team, are organized by George Ellard and Harry Wright.

1940 — Colorado, led by Bob Doll's 15 points, beats Duquesne 51-40 for the NIT championship.

1985 — Larry Holmes scores a 10th-round knockout of David Bey in Las Vegas to retain the world heavyweight title.

1997 — North Carolina's Dean Smith becomes the career victory leader when the Tar Heels beat Colorado 73-56. Smith, with 877 victories, passes Kentucky coaching legend Adolph Rupp.

2008 — Georgia Southern sets an NCAA record for all Divisions, hitting 14 home runs in a 26-8 win over Columbia. In all, 12 different Eagles hit a home run.

2009 — Detroit beats Columbus 4-0 to become the first team in NHL history to top 100 points in nine straight seasons.

2012 — Syracuse avoids becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 when it rallies for a 72-65 victory over North Carolina-Asheville in the East Regional. The Bulldogs were up 34-30 at halftime.

