This day in history

1976 — Boston goalie Gilles Gilbert extends his NHL-record winning streak to 17 games, with a 5-3 victory over Vancouver at the Boston Garden.

1980 — Hartford's Gordie Howe scores his 800th NHL goal to help the Whalers beat St. Louis 3-0.

1996 — The Dallas Mavericks set NBA records for 3-pointers in a game with 18 and in a half with 12 during a 137-120 victory over Denver.

2000 — Sparky Anderson, the only manager to win World Series titles in both leagues, is elected into the Hall of Fame by the veterans committee.

2012 — In Genoa, Italy, the United States beats Italy in soccer for the first time in 11 games over 78 years, taking a 1-0 exhibition victory on Clint Dempsey's goal in the 55th minute.

