This day in history

1978 — Kevin Porter of the New Jersey Nets sets an NBA record with 29 assists in a 126-112 victory over the Houston Rockets.

1980 — The United States hockey team wins the gold medal with a 4-2 victory over Finland at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.

1993 — Steve Yzerman of the Detroit Red Wings scores his 1,000th career point with a goal and three assists in a 10-7 loss to Buffalo Sabres.

2006 — Julia Mancuso earns a stunning victory in the giant slalom to salvage a disappointing Olympics for the U.S. women in their final Alpine event of the Turin Games.

2008 — Tiger Woods wins the Accenture Match Play Championship, his fifth straight tournament victory. 

2009 — Syracuse beats St. John's 87-58 to give coach Jim Boeheim his record 31st 20-win season.

2018 — The United States wins the Olympic gold medal in men's curling in a decisive upset of Sweden.

