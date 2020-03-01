This day in history

1940 — Seabiscuit, ridden by Red Pollard, wins the Santa Anita Handicap in his final race.
1951 — In the first NBA All-Star Game, Ed Macauley of the Celtics scores 20 points to lead the East to a 111-94 victory at Boston Garden.
1962 — Wilt Chamberlain scores an NBA-record 100 points to lead the Philadelphia Warriors to a 169-147 triumph over the New York Knicks.
1966 — Kelso, Horse of the Year 1960-64, runs his last race, finishing fourth at Hialeah (Fla.) Park.
1966 — Chicago's Bobby Hull becomes the first NHL player to have two 50-goal seasons during the Black Hawks' 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.
2012 — Major League Baseball expands its playoff format to 10 teams, adding a second wild-card in each league.