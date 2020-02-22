This day in history

1960 — Carol Heiss captures the first gold medal for the United States in the Winter Olympics at Squaw Valley, California, winning the figure skating event.

1968 — Wilt Chamberlain becomes first player to score 25,000 points in the NBA.

1980 — Eric Heiden wins his fifth gold medal and shatters the world record by six seconds in 10,000-meter speed skating at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.

1985 — Indiana coach Bob Knight is ejected five minutes into the Hoosiers' 72-63 loss to Purdue when he throws a chair across the court.

1991 — North Carolina becomes the first team in NCAA basketball history to win 1,500 games with a 73-57 victory over Clemson.

2000 — Boston's Marty McSorley is suspended for the rest of the season (23 games) for hitting Vancouver's Donald Brashear in the head with his stick, on Feb. 21.

2014 — Canada defends its Olympic men's hockey title with a 3-0 victory over Sweden.

2014 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins a rain-delayed Daytona 500, a decade after his first victory in the "Great American Race."

