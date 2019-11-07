1942 — Parker Hall of the Cleveland Rams throws seven interceptions against the Green Bay Packers.
1952 — Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens becomes the NHL's leading career goal scorer with his 325th in a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks.
1959 — Elgin Baylor of the Minneapolis Lakers scores 64 points against the Boston Celtics.
1970 — Tom Dempsey of New Orleans kicks an NFL-record 63-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give the Saints a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions. The previous record was 56 yards, set by Baltimore's Bert Rechichar in 1953.
1975 — Kansas snaps second-ranked Oklahoma's 28-game winning streak, 23-3, in Norman, Okla. The Jayhawks defense holds the Sooners' offense to its lowest scoring output since 1966.
1980 — Dave Wilson of Illinois sets an NCAA record with 621 yards passing in a 49-42 victory over Ohio State.
1981 — Don Shula records his 200th NFL victory when the Miami Dolphins edge the New England Patriots 30-27 in overtime.
1986 — Tulsa's Steve Gage is the first quarterback to rush and pass for 200 yards in a game. Gage rushes for 212 and passes for 209 in a 34-27 triumph over New Mexico.
1987 — The St. Louis Cardinals score 28 points — three TD passes by Neil Lomax and a fumble recovery by Niko Noga — to overcome a 28-3 deficit and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-28.
1997 — Phil Housley becomes the second U.S.-born player in NHL history to score 1,000 points, tallying an assist as the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1.
2003 — John Gagliardi becomes college football's career victory leader when St. John's rallies to beat Bethel 29-26. Gagliardi, in his 55th season and his 51st at the Minnesota school, gets his 409th victory, passing Eddie Robinson, who retired in 1997 after winning 408 games at Grambling.
