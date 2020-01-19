This day in history

1892 — The International YMCA in Springfield, Mass., is the site of the first official basketball game. Peach baskets were used, but it wasn't until 1905 that someone removed the baskets' bottoms.

1937 — Nels Stewart of the New York Americans becomes the NHL's all-time scorer with his 270th goal in a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

1952 — George Mikan scores 61 points, a career-high, to lead the Minneapolis Lakers to a 91-81 double-overtime victory over the Rochester Royals.

1968 — Elvin Hayes scores 39 points to lead Houston to a 71-69 victory and end UCLA's 47-game winning streak. A regular-season record 52,693 fans attend the game at the Houston Astrodome.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

1980 — President Carter announces the U.S. Olympic team will not participate in the Summer Olympics in Moscow to protest the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan the previous month.

1980 — Terry Bradshaw passes for 309 yards and sets two passing records to help the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-19 and become the first team to win four Super Bowls.