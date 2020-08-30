Sword Dancer Winners

2020 — Channel Maker
2019 — Annals of Time
2018 — Glorious Empire
2017 — Sadler's Joy
2016 — Flintshire
2015 — Flintshire
2014 — Main Sequence
2013 — Big Blue Kitten
2012 — Point of Entry
2011 — Winchester
2010 — Telling
2009 — Telling
2008 — Grand Couturier
2007 — Grand Couturier
2006 — Go Deputy
2005 — King's Drama
2004 — Better Talk Now
2003 — Whitmore's Conn
2002 — With Anticipation
2001 — With Anticipation
2000 — John's Call
Source: NYRA
