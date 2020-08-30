 Skip to main content
Sword Dancer Winners
2020 — Channel Maker

2019 — Annals of Time

2018 — Glorious Empire

2017 — Sadler's Joy

2016 — Flintshire

2015 — Flintshire

2014 — Main Sequence

2013 — Big Blue Kitten

2012 — Point of Entry

2011 — Winchester

2010 — Telling

2009 — Telling

2008 — Grand Couturier

2007 — Grand Couturier

2006 — Go Deputy

2005 — King's Drama

2004 — Better Talk Now

2003 — Whitmore's Conn

2002 — With Anticipation

2001 — With Anticipation

2000 — John's Call

Source: NYRA

