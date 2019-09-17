{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Adirondack League

Granville at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.

Hartford at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Corinth at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.

North Warren at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wasaren League

Waterford at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.

Cambridge at Hoosic Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Stillwater at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Johnsburg-Minerva at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Broadalbin-Perth, 6 p.m.

Glens Falls at Amsterdam, 6 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Johnstown, 6 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hudson Falls at Scotia, 6 p.m.

Schuylerville at Gloversville, 6 p.m.

Adirondack League

Bolton-Warrensburg at Argyle, 5 p.m.

Granville at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.

Lake George at Fort Edward, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Hadley-Luzerne, 6:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Saratoga Catholic at Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Adirondack-Wasaren League

Corinth at Greenwich, 4:45 p.m.

Non-league

Emma Willard at Granville, 4:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Wasaren League

Cambridge, Stillwater at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Mohawk Valley at SUNY Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments