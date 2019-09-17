BOYS SOCCER
Adirondack League
Granville at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.
Hartford at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Corinth at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.
North Warren at Lake George, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wasaren League
Waterford at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.
Cambridge at Hoosic Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Stillwater at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Broadalbin-Perth, 6 p.m.
Glens Falls at Amsterdam, 6 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Scotia, 6 p.m.
Schuylerville at Gloversville, 6 p.m.
Adirondack League
Bolton-Warrensburg at Argyle, 5 p.m.
Granville at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.
Lake George at Fort Edward, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Hadley-Luzerne, 6:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Saratoga Catholic at Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Adirondack-Wasaren League
Corinth at Greenwich, 4:45 p.m.
Non-league
Emma Willard at Granville, 4:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Wasaren League
Cambridge, Stillwater at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Mohawk Valley at SUNY Adirondack, 7 p.m.
