SOFTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Colonie vs. Bethlehem at Luther Forest in Malta, 3:45 p.m.
Class A Final
South Glens Falls vs. Ballston Spa at Luther Forest in Malta, 3:45 p.m.
Class B Final
Schuylerville vs. Ichabod Crane at Luther Forest in Malta, 3:45 p.m.
Class C Final
Lake George vs. Chatham at Moreau Rec, 3:45 p.m.
Class D Final
Fort Ann vs. Whitehall at Moreau Rec, 3:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.