GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class C Semifinals
(at Mechanicville)
Schoharie vs. Voorheesville, 4:30 p.m.
Stillwater vs. Lake George, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Section II Championships
at Saratoga Spa State Park, 11 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Final
Shenendehowa vs. Bethlehem at Colonie, 6:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Ticonderoga vs. Moriah at Plattsburgh High, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinal
Hudson at Hudson Falls, 5 p.m.
