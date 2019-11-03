{{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class C Semifinals

(at Mechanicville)

Schoharie vs. Voorheesville, 4:30 p.m.

Stillwater vs. Lake George, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Section II Championships

at Saratoga Spa State Park, 11 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Shenendehowa vs. Bethlehem at Colonie, 6:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Ticonderoga vs. Moriah at Plattsburgh High, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Quarterfinal

Hudson at Hudson Falls, 5 p.m.

